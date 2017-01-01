Meet Our People
Get the inside scoop on what it’s like to work, earn, and grow at a McDonald’s restaurant from everyday employees.
World-Class Training
A job at a McDonald’s restaurant not only helps you earn money now, but to plan for the future. Learn how Ron, Adil, and Gabby use training and programs from their McDonald’s restaurants to advance their education and careers
Meet more restaurant employees
No one knows what it’s like to work at McDonald’s quite like the restaurant employees. See what a day in the lives of Xochitl, Max, Caytee, Breeana, Preston, and Desmond is like, and learn just how McDonald’s has helped each one of them with their professional goals.
Max R.
For Max, employment at McDonald’s restaurants has been his stepping-stone towards the future. Being able to work flexible schedules and receive tuition assistance has allowed him to excel in his career while acquiring new skills.
"My McDonald's has taught me so much. It being my first job, I had no idea what it was like to be an employee. Now, here I am, five years later - I'm a manager. It's been a great experience."
Xochitl G.
Xochitl’s English wasn’t the only thing that improved from taking McDonald’s English Under the Arches courses – her future did too. She has risen through the ranks from crew member to store manager and has her sights set on becoming a supervisor.
“At McDonald’s the opportunity is there. It’s up to you to take it.”
Caytee T.
At 16, Caytee took two summer jobs at different McDonald’s restaurants and has since been working her way up the ladder. Now a Manager-in-Training, Caytee uses the world class training program to work towards her goal of becoming a restaurant manager.
“I chose McDonald’s for my first job because it was something you can start with and be able to make your way up. It just gave me more opportunity to show people the kind of person I am.”
Breeana V.
After a full day of studying veterinary medicine and completing internship work, Breeana is grateful for working at McDonald’s because of its flexible schedule. It’s what helps her balance all of her priorities without sacrificing a thing.
“Steven, my manager who does our schedules, he’s amazing. If there’s ever a day that I need off, he’s on top of it. That’s why I like it here.
Desmond & Preston B.
Desmond and Preston were 15 when they first began working at their local McDonald’s. Today, they are general managers currently pursuing their master’s degrees with the help of flexible schedules and McDonald’s Tuition Assistance Program.
Desmond: “It started out as Mom making us go get a job for gas money and pay the cell phone bill, and it turned into something that is my career today. So, it’s definitely a good first step for anyone seeking a first job.”
References to “we” and “our” include McDonald’s corporately owned restaurants and independently owned and operated franchises. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters in their restaurants. The benefits described here are available at McDonald’s-owned restaurants and the restaurants of participating franchisees. McDonald’s and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.