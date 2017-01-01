Education Opportunities

Education Programs for Work & Life

Whether you’re looking to finish your high school diploma, master English language skills, or earn your college degree, McDonald’s and its franchisees can help you plan for success with restaurant employee education programs.

With Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s can meet you wherever you are on your education journey. As of May 2018, we are tripling our investment in the Archways to Opportunity education program. Over the next five years, we will invest $150 million to give restaurant employees more money for college and more flexibility to study and work at the same time. Restaurant employees are now eligible after just 90 days of service, working at least 15 hours per week. We’re even expanding the Career Online High School and College Advisory Services to restaurant employees’ family members.