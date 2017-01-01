Education Opportunities
Education Programs for Work & Life
Whether you’re looking to finish your high school diploma, master English language skills, or earn your college degree, McDonald’s and its franchisees can help you plan for success with restaurant employee education programs.
With Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s can meet you wherever you are on your education journey. As of May 2018, we are tripling our investment in the Archways to Opportunity education program. Over the next five years, we will invest $150 million to give restaurant employees more money for college and more flexibility to study and work at the same time. Restaurant employees are now eligible after just 90 days of service, working at least 15 hours per week. We’re even expanding the Career Online High School and College Advisory Services to restaurant employees’ family members.
Finish High School Strong
Earn your high school diploma (not GED) with the nationally accredited Career Online High School program at no cost for eligible restaurant employees.
Learn and Practice English
English Under the Arches offers free classes for English Language Learners that teach essential phrases, as well as reading and writing skills.
Plan Your Future
Make a plan to succeed with academic advising services designed to save you time and money.
Hamburger University
Build your career with a comprehensive management course taught in 28 different languages.
Career Development
Work your way up with management training and promotion opportunities.
References to “we” and “our” include McDonald’s company-owned restaurants and independently owned and operated franchisees. McDonald’s independently owned and operated franchisees are the exclusive employer for their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment-related matters in their restaurants. The benefits referenced may not be available at all McDonald’s restaurants. McDonald’s and its independent franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.