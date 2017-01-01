Typical McDonald’s Positions

For Crew: On a McDonald’s restaurant crew, you’ll be a member of a tight-knit team, working together to prepare meals, take food orders, keep the restaurant clean, and bring smiles to customers’ faces with great service.

For Managers: Managers are team leaders, working with the restaurant crew to ensure quality service, great food, and cleanliness. As a manager, you might keep team members on target to meet goals, plan for peak hours during shifts, and check in with customers to make sure everyone at your McDonald’s is happy and satisfied.

Opportunities for Advancement

Build a rewarding, long-term career with professional training and promotion opportunities that help you grow in the restaurant.

McDonald’s Interview Tips and Resume Advice

Prepare for a face-to-face interview of about 15 minutes for crew positions, and 45 minutes for manager positions.

Be able to highlight your background or work experience, and why you want to work with McDonald’s.

Dress for crew position candidates may be casual, yet professional, while candidates for department manager and above may want to dress business casual.

Most McDonald’s restaurants are operated by independent franchisees who are independent employers, and set their own employment policies and practices. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters in their restaurants. McDonald's does not control the independent franchisees’ employment policies and practices and does not employ those working at franchised restaurants. McDonald’s and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.

