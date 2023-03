Score Free Food with McDelivery®

Earn MyMcDonald’s Rewards points on every McDelivery order only in the McD’s app to redeem for free food. And, yup, you can get ‘em delivered, too. Just order, relax and enjoy—check out how easy ordering delivery is in the app.*

*At participating McDonald's. Only in the app. App registration required. Must be opted into MyMcDonald's Rewards.